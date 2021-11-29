Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The Philippines temporarily suspended testing and quarantine protocols for countries/jurisdictions/territories classified as “green” starting Monday until December 15. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the revised guidelines, which include three-day quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers even with a negative Covid-19 test result and five days for the unvaccinated, with incomplete doses or without a negative Covid-19 test result.

Singapore is watching the new coronavirus variant Omicron closely and may be forced to roll back the easing up of safety measures as it moves forward to tackle the disease, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking at the People's Action Party (PAP) convention on Sunday, Lee said he is confident the country will be able to live with the virus, and held up how its people have made a lot of progress in dealing with the disease over the past two years.

