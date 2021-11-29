Thailand on alert for Omicron cases, says Public Health Ministry

Kiattiphum added that so far there have been no reports of the Omicron variant in Thailand.

“The ministry has increased screening measures for people coming from countries with high risk. People should not panic about the new variant, but should stay alert and follow updates from the ministry and related government agencies,” he said.

Omicron, which was marked a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week, is a new and potentially more contagious strain of Covid-19.

Thailand and several other countries have restricted travel to and from certain nations in southern Africa, where many people have been infected by the strain. Omicron was detected on November 24 in South Africa from a sample collected on November 9.

The ministry also reported that between November 1 and 27, 116,323 people have arrived in Thailand by air. Of them, only 149 or 0.13 per cent tested positive for Covid-19.

Most of the tourists in November hail from the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, South Korea, France, UAE and Singapore.