Netherlands reports 13 cases of Omicron variant, more testing in progress

The cases were identified among 61 passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement.

In an ongoing sequencing study, the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, or Omicron, first reported in South Africa, has been identified in 13 of the positive tests, said the RIVM.

The investigation has not yet been completed and the new variant may be found in more test samples, according to the RIVM.

