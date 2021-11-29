Mon, November 29, 2021

international

Netherlands reports 13 cases of Omicron variant, more testing in progress

The cases were identified among 61 passengers who tested positive for coronavirus. The Dutch health authority said the investigation has not yet been completed and the new variant may be found in more test samples.

The Dutch health authority said Sunday that it has found 13 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant among passengers on flights from South Africa.

The cases were identified among 61 passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement.

In an ongoing sequencing study, the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, or Omicron, first reported in South Africa, has been identified in 13 of the positive tests, said the RIVM.

The investigation has not yet been completed and the new variant may be found in more test samples, according to the RIVM.

A &quot;corona pass&quot; is scanned at a canal boat tour departure in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Nov. 1, 2021. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Related Stories

The RIVM called on returning travelers from Omicron-risk countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho,  Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, to get tested if they have returned since Nov. 22, even if they have no complaints.

On Friday, 624 passengers from South Africa were tested for coronavirus. Of them, 61 received a positive test result.

The Netherlands on Friday suspended flights from southern African countries in an effort to keep out the new and potentially more transmissible variant.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said Sunday that he did not rule out the possibility of additional containment measures, which will depend on the seriousness and contagiousness of the new variant, about which little is known yet. 

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021 shows a COVID-19 precaution notice to keep 1.5-meter distance in a shop in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Related News

Published : November 29, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Vietnam faces severe blood shortage during pandemic

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Expert: China capable of dealing with new variant

Published : Nov 29, 2021

India third country in organ donation and transplantation: Report

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Amid omicron worries, Japan reinforces border control at major international airports

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Latest News

SET continues to fall amid worries over the latest Covid-19 strain

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Sighting a rare beauty in Krabi’s Koh Rok Nai island

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Lopburi monkeys enjoy their yearly party despite small human audience

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Fun fact behinds BITEC’s building design

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.