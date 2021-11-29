France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases

Speaking to BFMTV Sunday morning, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that "from the moment it (Omicron) circulated at our neighbors, it is possible that it's circulating at ours."

As a preventive measure, France has decided, along with other Europe Union countries, to suspend flights from seven Southern African countries.

It is still not yet clear whether the Omicron variant is more transmissible, or causes more severe disease compared to other variants including Delta, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.