Omicron covid variant feared at Amsterdam airport as the Netherlands enters night-time lockdown

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where the two Friday flights landed, saw over 71 million passengers in 2019, making it one of the busiest and most connected travel hubs in the world.

Despite a mask mandate by the Dutch airline KLM, which operated the flights from South Africa, many passengers did not wear face coverings, said New York Times reporter Stephanie Nolen, who was aboard one of the planes. Passengers were stuck on the airport tarmac for about four hours before being sent to be swabbed, tweeted Nolen, who later said she tested negative.

A KLM spokesperson told Reuters that passengers had shown proof of vaccination or a pre-flight negative test before boarding flights in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

"It goes too far to say we are surprised" by the high number of cases, the airline spokesperson said. "But we don't have an explanation."

News of the omicron variant emerged as the Dutch government was preparing to begin stricter partial lockdown measures beginning this weekend. On Thursday, the country of some 17.5 million reported a seven-day rolling average of more than 20,000 infections.

Starting Sunday, many businesses have been ordered closed between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., a move that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said means the country will be "effectively closed" from the evening through the early morning.

The Dutch government was the first in Western Europe to return to partial lockdown when it announced restrictions on shops and restaurants earlier this month. Rutte said Friday that his government was tightening measures because there had been minimal change in people's behavior, citing traffic data.

A dozen protesters demonstrated peacefully in The Hague after Friday's announcement, Agence France-Presse reported. But other recent anti-lockdown rallies in the Netherlands involved what the mayor of Rotterdam called an "orgy of violence," with protesters throwing stones and police firing warning shots.

About 74% of the Dutch population has been fully vaccinated, and booster shots are being offered to vulnerable people, including the elderly and care workers.