Canada confirms two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

According to the World Health Organization, the variant was reported by South Africa on Nov. 24, with the first confirmed case coming from a specimen collected on Nov. 9.

On Friday, several countries, including Canada, announced travel restrictions for southern African countries.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement that he has spoken with his provincial counterpart about the new cases.

"This development demonstrates that our monitoring system is working," he said. "As the monitoring and testing continue with provinces and territories, it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada."

On Friday, the Canadian government announced it will ban the entry of foreigners who may have traveled through South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini in the past two weeks.