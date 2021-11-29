South Africa, which found the omicron variant first, sequences less than one percent of coronavirus samples

India, which this spring was the center of a devastating outbreak, is sequencing 0.2 percent of samples, up from 0.06 percent in April.

The countries with the highest sequencing rates are largely European ones with comparatively high vaccination rates. Iceland tops the chart, with 56.2 percent of its virus samples sequenced and more than 88 percent of its population fully vaccinated, according to a Reuters tracker.

Since the vaccine rollout began nearly one year ago, scientists have warned rich, mainly Western countries against monopolizing vaccine stocks at the expense of a more equitable global distribution. The longer the virus circulates among unvaccinated populations, the more chances there are for highly transmissible variants to develop.

Just 6 percent of Africa's 1.2 billion people are vaccinated, compared with about 59 percent of people in the United States. While the United States and some countries in Europe are providing their populations with booster shots, only around 3 percent of people in low-income countries are fully vaccinated, according to Gordon Brown, the World Health Organization's ambassador for global health financing and a former British prime minister.

"Until we vaccinate enough people, we're going to have this happen over and over again," Glenda Gray, head of the South African Medical Research Council, told The Washington Post.

South African officials have criticized the travel bans imposed on their country over the weekend after the new variant was announced, saying that such moves could deter other nations from reporting new variants. For weeks, Europe has been battling a surge in coronavirus cases.

The travel restrictions are "akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker," South Africa's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement. "Excellent science should be applauded and not punished."