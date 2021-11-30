Tracking the spread of Omicron variant

Related News

The latest Omicron infection was found in Germany. The patient is a 39-year-old Leipzig resident and is the first German national to be infected with Omicron. Three foreigners in the country had tested positive for Omicron earlier.

Surprisingly, the Leipzig patient had reportedly not travelled recently, and nor had he come in contact with anyone.

Steps Thailand is taking

So far, no Omicron cases have been found in Thailand. The Department of Disease Control revealed that 1,007 people from 12 countries in southern Africa had arrived in Thailand between November 1 and 27 via the Phuket sandbox scheme. They all tested negative for Covid-19 after completing their 14 days in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from December 1.

Passengers who arrive before the December 1 deadline will be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

As for concerns about the efficiency of antigen test kits, the Department of Medical Sciences director-general Suphakit Sirilak said a brief analysis shows that there is no change in the protein that will result in a false result.