No sign of Omicron among tourists from southern Africa: CCSA

CCSA spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan also confirmed that none of the arrivals tested positive for Covid-19.
The Public Health Ministry has taken urgent steps to prevent the new variant from entering the country by cancelling all flights to Thailand from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.
CCSA has also decided to keep RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers arriving under the Test & Go scheme. It had been thinking about allowing foreigners to undergo rapid antigen tests at the airport so they wouldn’t have to spend the first night in an SHA Plus+ hotel.
Published : November 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021