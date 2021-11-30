Suvarnabhumi Airport restaurants checked for Covid-free setting

Environment

Ensuring the restaurant premises undergo a deep cleaning operation frequently, hand-sanitiser or soap is readily available, separate utensils are prepared for each customer, there is no congestion inside the restaurant and there is no self-service option available.

Employees

Ensuring all restaurant staff have been vaccinated and their health is checked regularly, especially if employees are at risk of infection. Employees are required to strictly adhere to prevention measures and avoid crowds when working or taking a lunch break.