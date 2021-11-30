Tue, November 30, 2021

Suvarnabhumi Airport restaurants checked for Covid-free setting

All restaurants inside Samut Prakan’s Suvarnabhumi Airport were checked on Monday to ensure they are complying with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Attapol Kaewsamrit, director-general of the Department of Health, said the checks focused on three aspects:

Environment

Ensuring the restaurant premises undergo a deep cleaning operation frequently, hand-sanitiser or soap is readily available, separate utensils are prepared for each customer, there is no congestion inside the restaurant and there is no self-service option available.

Employees

Ensuring all restaurant staff have been vaccinated and their health is checked regularly, especially if employees are at risk of infection. Employees are required to strictly adhere to prevention measures and avoid crowds when working or taking a lunch break.

Customers

Ensuring each customer is screened and adheres to safety measures. Diners are allowed to stay in a restaurant for no more than two hours and must maintain a distance of 1 to 2 metres from each other.

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

