Over 2,400 visitors entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi on first day of reopening.

Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from 63 countries that have a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.
“About 20,000 passengers were recorded using the airport on Monday,” said airport director Kittiphong Kittikhajorn. “6,613 people were travelling on international flights, 2,424 of whom were incoming passengers while 4,189 were outgoing passengers. Of the incoming passengers, 1,534 were foreigners and 890 were Thais.”
On Monday Suvarnabhumi Airport operated a total of 260 flights, 91 were international and 169 were domestic flights. Of the international flights, 40 were incoming flights and 51 were outgoing.
Kittiphong added that upon arrival, all foreign visitors must present the certificate of entry (COE) to International Communicable Disease Control officers or scan the QR Code of Thailand Pass system. “We have deployed 10-15 officers at the checkpoints to facilitate the visitors. This process will take approximately one minute per passenger,” he said.
After passing immigration procedures at the airport, foreign tourists will be transported to a hotel to receive Covid-19 testing via RT-PCR method, and will spend the night there to wait for the result. If the result is negative, they can proceed to travel to selected destinations in Thailand.
Published : November 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
