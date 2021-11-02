Over 2,400 visitors entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi on first day of reopening.

Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from 63 countries that have a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

“About 20,000 passengers were recorded using the airport on Monday,” said airport director Kittiphong Kittikhajorn. “6,613 people were travelling on international flights, 2,424 of whom were incoming passengers while 4,189 were outgoing passengers. Of the incoming passengers, 1,534 were foreigners and 890 were Thais.”

