BMA checks Suvarnabhumi’s readiness before reopening

Bangkok will join other 14 provinces in the pilot phase of reopening Thailand to foreign tourists. Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from countries have that a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

The group, led by deputy governor Pol Lt-General Sophon Phisutthiwong and representatives from Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourist Police Bureau and related agencies, witnessed the demonstration of Thailand Pass QR Code checkpoints at Concourse C Building, before visited the areas where foreign passengers will meet with staff from alternative quarantine hotels to ensure the efficient and safe transportation of passengers at Gate 9 of the Passenger Terminal.