Tue, October 26, 2021

in-focus

BMA checks Suvarnabhumi’s readiness before reopening

Officials from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Monday visited Suvarnabhumi Airport to check its Covid-19 preventive measures before the province will reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors from November 1 onward.

Bangkok will join other 14 provinces in the pilot phase of reopening Thailand to foreign tourists. Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from countries have that a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

The group, led by deputy governor Pol Lt-General Sophon Phisutthiwong and representatives from Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourist Police Bureau and related agencies, witnessed the demonstration of Thailand Pass QR Code checkpoints at Concourse C Building, before visited the areas where foreign passengers will meet with staff from alternative quarantine hotels to ensure the efficient and safe transportation of passengers at Gate 9 of the Passenger Terminal.

After inspecting several areas of Suvarnabhumi Airport, officials traveled to Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Hotel in Khlong Toei district to check the hotel’s readiness in managing guest rooms, public areas, pools, spas and restaurants under Safety & Health Administration Plus (SHA+) standard. The SHA+ standard also requires employees of the business to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 70 per cent of the entire staff.

After the inspection, Sophon told the press that so far Bangkok has vaccinated over 74.9 per cent of its population at two doses, while the number of people who received the first jab has exceeded 100 per cent of the province’s population in the census record.

 

Published : October 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

