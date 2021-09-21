Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Governor sets three conditions for reopening Bangkok

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday that in order to reopen the city to vaccinated foreign tourists without having to quarantine, three conditions must be met.

▪︎ At least 70 per cent of Bangkok's population must be vaccinated with two doses. The city estimates to achieve this target by October 22, followed by a seven- to 14-day interval to allow the immunity of new recipients to start rising.

▪︎ New daily infections must show a decreasing trend. Current daily infections in Bangkok are 2,700 to 2,800 people on average.

▪︎ The number of hospitalised patients should continue to decrease.

Bangkok was initially slated to reopen on October 1, but Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the deadline should be moved back to October 15 as only 37 per cent of residents had been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, officials of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will hold an online meeting with the Phuket "sandbox" team to exchange experiences and draft tourism plans for the capital.

Published : September 21, 2021

