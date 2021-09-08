Vaccination buses roll out to protect at-risk Bangkokians

Aswin visited Wat Thep Nari in Bang Phlat district to oversee the first phase of the BMV project, which is vaccinating at-risk residents of Covid-19 hotspots in the capital.

Bang Phlat has suffered serious outbreaks in entertainment venues and a construction camp.

The mobile vaccination units mean residents will not have to travel far for jabs, reducing the risk of the virus spreading via public transport. The BMVs can also be quickly redeployed to virus hotspots as needed, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

District offices will manage the vaccination lists and queues to minimise waiting times and prevent crowding at the BMVs, it added.