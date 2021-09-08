Vaccination buses roll out to protect at-risk Bangkokians

View
Aswin visited Wat Thep Nari in Bang Phlat district to oversee the first phase of the BMV project, which is vaccinating at-risk residents of Covid-19 hotspots in the capital.
Bang Phlat has suffered serious outbreaks in entertainment venues and a construction camp.
The mobile vaccination units mean residents will not have to travel far for jabs, reducing the risk of the virus spreading via public transport. The BMVs can also be quickly redeployed to virus hotspots as needed, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
District offices will manage the vaccination lists and queues to minimise waiting times and prevent crowding at the BMVs, it added.
The first phase of the project is vaccinating the elderly, people with any of seven underlying health conditions, and disabled people. The project will then offer jabs to the wider population.
On arriving at the mobile vaccination unit, people will be screened and asked to sign the vaccination consent form. Their ID card will then be verified before they receive a dose of vaccine. They will then be monitored for any side effects for 30 minutes and receive an appointment for their second dose.
Each BMV can vaccinate 1,000 people per day. The BMA will deploy seven more of the mobile units to service Bangkok communities on Friday.
