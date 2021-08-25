Wednesday, August 25, 2021

in-focus

BMA’s vaccination buses to roll out next week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s fleet of “BKK Mobile Vaccination” units will start delivering jabs to people at home in about a week, BMA said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, BMA spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the units with a medical team will start rolling out within a week. 


The BMV buses have a hospital-standard medical setup inside where jabs can be administered safely. The vehicles will be sterilised daily.


The BMV project, inspired by similar efforts in Vietnam and China, cuts down on the risk of infection from public transport and makes it easier for people with travel restrictions. The BMV units can also travel to offices and deliver jabs to people who cannot leave work. 


“BMA is making full progress in both proactive testing and administering jabs in a bid to control the epidemic,” Pongsakorn’s post read.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

