Clinical trials show ChulaCov19 vaccine boosts immunity against Covid and variants

Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, and the Vaccine Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University held a press conference to report on the progress of the locally made vaccine.

The volunteers’ antibodies have been greatly boosted to prevent the original strain of the virus, and four other variants, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta, they said. Manufacturing and preparation for registration to be used in an emergency are underway.

Professor Suttipong Wacharasindhu, director of Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University said: “It is gratifying that the development of ChulaCov19 vaccine is advancing as planned and gaining the public’s confidence in the safety of the testing process.”

ChulaCov19 vaccine was designed and developed by a team of Thai researchers working in collaboration with Pennsylvania University’s Professor Drew Weissman, a physician-scientist who too wants to make the mRNA vaccine technology more accessible to people, especially in countries with moderate and low incomes.