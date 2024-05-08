The Nation fully transforms into a digital media powerhouse

We are delighted to unveil a new website and comprehensive online content tailored for Global Citizens across all platforms.
Experience the complete transformation of The Nation as we evolve into a fully digital media platform. With a redesigned logo and refreshed image that reflects our commitment to the Global Citizen community, we are shifting from a respected traditional media institution to a digital powerhouse accessible on all online channels.
This transformation, spearheaded by Aura-Orn Akrasanee under the concept of "The Nation RECONNECT”, aims to link Thailand to the global stage in every dimension, offering in-depth, accurate, and comprehensive news coverage. This includes perspectives and stories designed to meet the lifestyle needs of both Thai and international Global Citizens.
“The return of The Nation represents a pivotal shift, adapting to the dynamic changes in the media landscape, evolving consumer behaviours, complex business challenges, and technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence.
Long esteemed in the industry, The Nation is dedicated to remaining Thailand's leading English-language media outlet. Powered by a robust team of both veteran pioneers and new talents, our content is designed to offer fresh perspectives while steadfastly maintaining the accuracy and quality expected of us," stated Aura-orn.
Patpon Artie Sabpaithune, as editor-in-chief, introduces new strategies for news production and online content, "Nation Reinvented", that reaches audiences on every online platform, including articles, short videos, online shows, and creative content designed to stimulate thought and provoke challenging questions from diverse perspectives.
Our redesigned website, www.nationthailand.com, is user-friendly for both reading and viewing content, packed with comprehensive news and information alongside commentaries from Thailand’s leading columnists.
Discover new programmes like Open Agenda, a show that uncovers the front and back stages of missions by new-gen leaders in business, politics, entertainment, and culture with daring questions that demand bold answers, hosted by Artie.
Time to Talk, hosted by Pipoauh Tha Poomkaewkra, is an interview programme discussing the critical roles of thought leaders, shares insights from influential figures linking Thailand to the world.
Also, enjoy creative video content presented by The Nation's journalists and content creators, producing content that meets the lifestyle of "Local Vibes, Global Life" with a creative presentation angle.
