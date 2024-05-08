The Nation fully transforms into a digital media powerhouse

We are delighted to unveil a new website and comprehensive online content tailored for Global Citizens across all platforms.

Experience the complete transformation of The Nation as we evolve into a fully digital media platform. With a redesigned logo and refreshed image that reflects our commitment to the Global Citizen community, we are shifting from a respected traditional media institution to a digital powerhouse accessible on all online channels.

This transformation, spearheaded by Aura-Orn Akrasanee under the concept of "The Nation RECONNECT”, aims to link Thailand to the global stage in every dimension, offering in-depth, accurate, and comprehensive news coverage. This includes perspectives and stories designed to meet the lifestyle needs of both Thai and international Global Citizens.

“The return of The Nation represents a pivotal shift, adapting to the dynamic changes in the media landscape, evolving consumer behaviours, complex business challenges, and technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence.