Wednesday, August 25, 2021

in-focus

297 fatalities, 18,417 new cases as Thailand rises in global list

Thailand’s total fatalities from Covid-19 went beyond the 10,000 mark with 297 deaths on Wednesday, while the number of new cases rose slightly from Tuesday to 18,417.

Of the new infections, 146 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 21,186 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,102,368, of whom 903,015 have recovered, 189,268 are still in hospitals and 10,085 have died.

Separately, another 400,825 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 175,026 their second shot, and 9,363 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 28,197,659.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Wednesday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 214.01 million, 191.51 million of whom have recovered, 18.03 million are active cases (112,928 in severe condition) and 4.47 million have died (up by 10,462).

Thailand ranks 32nd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 38.97 million, followed by India with 32.51 million, Brazil with 20.62 million, Russia with 6.79 million and France with 6.65 million.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : The Nation

