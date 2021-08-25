297 fatalities, 18,417 new cases as Thailand rises in global list

Of the new infections, 146 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 21,186 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,102,368, of whom 903,015 have recovered, 189,268 are still in hospitals and 10,085 have died.

Separately, another 400,825 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 175,026 their second shot, and 9,363 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 28,197,659.