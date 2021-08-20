Friday, August 20, 2021

in-focus

BMA kicks off campaign to inoculate bedridden Bangkokians

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Friday launched a platform for people who are bedridden or cannot leave home to register for a Covid-19 shot.

The shots will be delivered by a special team of medics, Bangkok governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang said, adding that this campaign aims to curb the spread of Covid-19. 


“Families that have a bedridden patient or an elderly person who has not been vaccinated yet are required to immediately register for a jab,” the governor added. 

BMA kicks off campaign to inoculate bedridden Bangkokians
The BMA is also sending teams to communities and areas with high infection rates to conduct tests and deliver shots to bedridden or elderly people.


Shots for this target group can be booked at https://forms.gle/vW5meyKHz5dVjz2q7.

BMA kicks off campaign to inoculate bedridden Bangkokians BMA kicks off campaign to inoculate bedridden Bangkokians

Published : August 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

BMA grateful to rural doctors for helping with Covid-19 tests in Bangkok communities

Published : August 11, 2021

Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail more effective

Published : August 20, 2021

240 deaths, 19,851 new cases push Thailand’s caseload beyond 1 million

Published : August 20, 2021

BMA turns attention to homeless people in bid to tackle Covid

Published : August 09, 2021

Latest News

Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail more effective

Published : August 20, 2021

Two Pathum Thani residents detained for participating in Aug 10 rally

Published : August 20, 2021

Bhutan delivers 150,000 vaccine doses to Thailand

Published : August 20, 2021

Thai legend Prawat rolls into Tokyo to defend Paralympic titles

Published : August 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.