BMA kicks off campaign to inoculate bedridden Bangkokians

The shots will be delivered by a special team of medics, Bangkok governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang said, adding that this campaign aims to curb the spread of Covid-19.



“Families that have a bedridden patient or an elderly person who has not been vaccinated yet are required to immediately register for a jab,” the governor added.



The BMA is also sending teams to communities and areas with high infection rates to conduct tests and deliver shots to bedridden or elderly people.



Shots for this target group can be booked at https://forms.gle/vW5meyKHz5dVjz2q7.