240 deaths, 19,851 new cases push Thailand’s caseload beyond 1 million

Meanwhile, 20,478 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 1,009,710 Covid-19 cases, 795,805 of whom have recovered, 205,079 are still in hospitals and 8,826 have died.

Separately, another 651,606 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 201,318 their second shot, and 7,853 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 25,818,666.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Friday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 210.87 million, 188.80 million of whom have recovered, 17.65 million are active cases (108,296 in severe condition) and 4.42 million have died (up by 10,933).