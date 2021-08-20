Friday, August 20, 2021

in-focus

240 deaths, 19,851 new cases push Thailand’s caseload beyond 1 million

Thailand’s total Covid-19 caseload hit the 1-million mark on Friday with 240 fatalities and 19,851 new infections, 325 of which were in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,478 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 1,009,710 Covid-19 cases, 795,805 of whom have recovered, 205,079 are still in hospitals and 8,826 have died.

Separately, another 651,606 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 201,318 their second shot, and 7,853 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 25,818,666.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Friday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 210.87 million, 188.80 million of whom have recovered, 17.65 million are active cases (108,296 in severe condition) and 4.42 million have died (up by 10,933).

Thailand ranks 34th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 38.23 million, followed by India with 32.36 million, Brazil with 20.49 million, Russia with 6.68 million and France with 6.56 million.

Published : August 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
