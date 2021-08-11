BMA grateful to rural doctors for helping with Covid-19 tests in Bangkok communities

During the ceremony, Dr Chawin Sirinak, BMA’s deputy permanent secretary, handed over a gift to express gratitude to Dr Suphat Hasuwanakij, the society’s president.
The BMA in cooperation with the Rural Doctor Society, Public Health Ministry, National Health Security Office and other networks has conducted three rounds of testing – July 14-16, July 21-23 and August 4-10 – on 141,516 people in 369 communities in Bangkok.
The operation included tests using rapid antigen test kits, checking patients’ symptoms, delivering a supply of Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) capsules and Favipiravir tablets, and administering Covid-19 jabs.
Of the 141,516 people, 15,588 tested positive, of whom 10,838 have mild symptoms, 4,427 are in a moderate state, while 323 are critical.
Meanwhile, 3,509 people were given Fah Talai Jone capsules, 8,939 given Favipiravir tablets and 7,412 were given the Covid-19 vaccine.
Published : August 11, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021
Published : August 11, 2021