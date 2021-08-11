BMA grateful to rural doctors for helping with Covid-19 tests in Bangkok communities

During the ceremony, Dr Chawin Sirinak, BMA’s deputy permanent secretary, handed over a gift to express gratitude to Dr Suphat Hasuwanakij, the society’s president.

The BMA in cooperation with the Rural Doctor Society, Public Health Ministry, National Health Security Office and other networks has conducted three rounds of testing – July 14-16, July 21-23 and August 4-10 – on 141,516 people in 369 communities in Bangkok.

The operation included tests using rapid antigen test kits, checking patients’ symptoms, delivering a supply of Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) capsules and Favipiravir tablets, and administering Covid-19 jabs.