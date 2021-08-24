Covid-19 hotlines ringing off the hook, says BMA

BMA set up a hotline at each district office in the capital to deal with rising Covid-19 cases. The lines are open 24 hours and can serve 20 persons at one time. Over the past 20 days, the hotlines citywide have attended to 58,442 cases.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said between August 15 and 22, BMA tested residents at 3,190 communities in the city and found 4,819 infections. Also, he said, BMA teams vaccinated 120,000 community residents across the city.