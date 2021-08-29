Sunday, August 29, 2021

in-focus

BMA launches new Line account to help treat Covid patients

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) launched a Line application account on Saturday to provide initial medical treatment to Covid-19 patients.

BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday that the BMA had set up a system to notify Covid-19 patients for hospitalisation via [email protected] account “@BKKCOVID19CONNECT”. 


The account is to screen the patients with RT-PCR or antigen positive test result. Medical staff will initially assess the symptoms after the patient’s personal information is logged on to the system. Patients with mild symptoms will receive home isolation treatment, while patients with more severe symptoms would be sent to the community centre, a field hospital or a hospitel for further medical treatment. 


The “@BKKCOVID19CONNECT” account can be added via LINE application, or through the link shorturl.asia/afk0S .

Published : August 29, 2021

Nation Thailnad
