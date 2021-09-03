BMA eyes launching new round of jab booking

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said second jabs are currently being provided to Bangkok residents at 25 vaccination stations across the city.

He said once the administration of second jabs is completed, BMA will check to see how many doses are remaining. If there are any left, it will launch a new round of registration via the Thai Ruam Jai website immediately, the governor added.

From June 7 to August 21, 1,361,511 people in Greater Bangkok received their first AstraZeneca jab. Of those vaccinated, 1,045,219 were aged between 18 and 59, while 316,292 were seniors or people with chronic conditions.

Meanwhile, from August 30 to September 1, 79,567 people in Greater Bangkok have received their second AstraZeneca jab.