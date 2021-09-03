Monday, September 13, 2021

BMA eyes launching new round of jab booking

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to launch a new round of registration for Covid-19 jabs via its Thai Ruam Jai website if it has enough doses available.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said second jabs are currently being provided to Bangkok residents at 25 vaccination stations across the city.

He said once the administration of second jabs is completed, BMA will check to see how many doses are remaining. If there are any left, it will launch a new round of registration via the Thai Ruam Jai website immediately, the governor added.

From June 7 to August 21, 1,361,511 people in Greater Bangkok received their first AstraZeneca jab. Of those vaccinated, 1,045,219 were aged between 18 and 59, while 316,292 were seniors or people with chronic conditions.

Meanwhile, from August 30 to September 1, 79,567 people in Greater Bangkok have received their second AstraZeneca jab.

These 25 vaccination venues, set up jointly by the BMA and Thai Chamber of Commerce, are in service until November 20.

Published : September 03, 2021

