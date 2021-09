Giant Bangkok drainage tunnel almost 90% complete

Aswin Kwanmuang spoke after inspecting the Bueng Nong Bon drainage tunnel project, which stretches from Nong Bon in southeastern Bangkok to the Chao Phraya River.

The 5-metre-wide tunnel runs west for 9.4 kilometres at a depth of 30 metres. Starting from Rama IX Park in Nong Bon, the tunnel links with Bang Ao Canal and features seven drainage stations along the route to Bangkok’s main river.

The project launched in January 2016 and is scheduled for completion on February 15 before opening a month later.

“Bueng Nong Bon drainage tunnel will help prevent flooding on On Nut Road, Udom Suk Road and Sukhumvit Road,” said Aswin. The tunnel would increase drainage efficiency over an area of about 85 square kilometres, covering the districts of Prawet, Suan Luang, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, he added.