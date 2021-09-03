BMA getting ready to tackle a very wet rainy season

The project covering 15 high-risk spots should be completed before the end of the year.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday that he has instructed district offices, drainage authorities and other relevant agencies to closely monitor and resolve flooding problems.

Drainage is being improved in the following areas:

Ratchawithi Road, in front of Suan Dusit Rajabhat University and at the foot of Krungthon bridge – 12 per cent done

Chan Road, from Soi Bampen Kuson to Yannawa post office – 75 per cent ready

Sathu Pradit road at Chan Road intersection – 75 per cent complete

Bang Khun Thian – Chai Thalae along the coast of Bay of Bangkok from Rama II Road to Khlong Sakae Ngam – 95 per cent complete

Meanwhile, flood monitoring stations are being set up in 11 areas across Bangkok and should be ready before yearend. The stations are being set up at: