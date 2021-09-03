Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

BMA getting ready to tackle a very wet rainy season

With heavy rainfall expected this month and rising sea levels, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has speeded up its work on improving the city’s drainage system and flood monitoring stations.

328

View

The project covering 15 high-risk spots should be completed before the end of the year.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday that he has instructed district offices, drainage authorities and other relevant agencies to closely monitor and resolve flooding problems.

BMA getting ready to tackle a very wet rainy season BMA getting ready to tackle a very wet rainy season

Drainage is being improved in the following areas:

  • Ratchawithi Road, in front of Suan Dusit Rajabhat University and at the foot of Krungthon bridge – 12 per cent done
  • Chan Road, from Soi Bampen Kuson to Yannawa post office – 75 per cent ready
  • Sathu Pradit road at Chan Road intersection – 75 per cent complete
  • Bang Khun Thian – Chai Thalae along the coast of Bay of Bangkok from Rama II Road to Khlong Sakae Ngam – 95 per cent complete

Meanwhile, flood monitoring stations are being set up in 11 areas across Bangkok and should be ready before yearend. The stations are being set up at:

  • Ratchadaphisek Road covering Ratchayothin intersection to Soi Aphaphirom – 85 per cent ready
  • Chaengwattana Road – 95 per cent complete
  • Pracha Songkhro Road, from clock tower roundabout to Pracharat Bamphen Road – 84 per cent ready
  • Prachasuk Road – 84 per cent complete
  • Phaholyothin Road from Khlong Sam Sen to Khlong Bang Sue – 90 per cent ready
  • Sukhumvit Road, from Asoke intersection to Sukhumvit 71 – 4 projects 70 to 98 per cent complete
  • St Louis Road at Chan Road intersection – 75 per cent complete
  • Ramkhamhaeng Road outside Ramkhamhaeng University – three projects that are between 85 and 96 per cent complete
  • Srinakarin Road, from Lamsalee Intersection to Krungthep Kreetha Road – 80 per cent done
  • Suwinthawong road from the Minburi Electricity Authority to Rajauthit intersection – 100 per cent complete
  • Ekachai Road at the mouth of Soi Ekachai 56 – 100 per cent complete.

Related news:

BMA getting ready to tackle a very wet rainy season BMA getting ready to tackle a very wet rainy season

Published : September 03, 2021

Related News

BMA eyes launching new round of jab booking

Published : September 03, 2021

BMA launches new Line account to help treat Covid patients

Published : August 29, 2021

BMA kicks off campaign to inoculate bedridden Bangkokians

Published : August 20, 2021

Floods damage over 20,000 rai of farmlands this year

Published : September 03, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.