BMA getting ready to tackle a very wet rainy season

With heavy rainfall expected this month and rising sea levels, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has speeded up its work on improving the city’s drainage system and flood monitoring stations.
The project covering 15 high-risk spots should be completed before the end of the year.
Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday that he has instructed district offices, drainage authorities and other relevant agencies to closely monitor and resolve flooding problems.
Drainage is being improved in the following areas:
Ratchawithi Road, in front of Suan Dusit Rajabhat University and at the foot of Krungthon bridge – 12 per cent done
Chan Road, from Soi Bampen Kuson to Yannawa post office – 75 per cent ready
Sathu Pradit road at Chan Road intersection – 75 per cent complete
Bang Khun Thian – Chai Thalae along the coast of Bay of Bangkok from Rama II Road to Khlong Sakae Ngam – 95 per cent complete
Meanwhile, flood monitoring stations are being set up in 11 areas across Bangkok and should be ready before yearend. The stations are being set up at:
Ratchadaphisek Road covering Ratchayothin intersection to Soi Aphaphirom – 85 per cent ready
Chaengwattana Road – 95 per cent complete
Pracha Songkhro Road, from clock tower roundabout to Pracharat Bamphen Road – 84 per cent ready
Prachasuk Road – 84 per cent complete
Phaholyothin Road from Khlong Sam Sen to Khlong Bang Sue – 90 per cent ready
Sukhumvit Road, from Asoke intersection to Sukhumvit 71 – 4 projects 70 to 98 per cent complete
St Louis Road at Chan Road intersection – 75 per cent complete
Ramkhamhaeng Road outside Ramkhamhaeng University – three projects that are between 85 and 96 per cent complete
Srinakarin Road, from Lamsalee Intersection to Krungthep Kreetha Road – 80 per cent done
Suwinthawong road from the Minburi Electricity Authority to Rajauthit intersection – 100 per cent complete
Ekachai Road at the mouth of Soi Ekachai 56 – 100 per cent complete.