BMA fine-tunes water pumping stations to deal with flooding

On Saturday, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, along with Narong Ruangsri, deputy director of the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, and the team visited the Klong Bangkok Yai pumping station in Thon Buri district for preparations to prevent floods from October to November.



There are 37 pumping stations along Chao Phraya River in Thon Buri. The biggest station is located in Klong Bangkok Yai with its capability to pump 57 cubic metres of water per second from 19 pumping machines.



Four navigation locks located in Klong Bangkok Yai, Klong Chak Phra, Klong Mon and Klong Dao Khanong will need to be activated for water vehicles with precautions during rainy season to prevent floodwaters from the North and sea tide water overflowing the Chao Phraya River banks.