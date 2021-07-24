Saturday, July 24, 2021

Bangkok Governor oversees Erawan 2 field hospital

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Saturday visited Erawan 2 field hospital at Bangkok Arena Sports Centre in Nong Chok district to check the hospital operations and show moral support to public health staff.

Aswin thanked medical professionals and hospital staff for their hard work and sacrifice in taking care of Covid-19 patients while the province is facing a worsening outbreak situation.

He also talked to patients via the public address system, urging them to strictly follow doctors’ instructions so that they can be discharged and go home to their loved ones as soon as possible.

The field hospital administrator reported that Erawan 2 has a total capacity of 400 beds, 376 of which are already occupied and only 24 beds are available.

Meanwhile, the Medical Service Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that as of Saturday 24,527 patients were being treated for Covid-19 in public and private hospitals in Bangkok. The BMA’s public hospitals, field hospitals and certified "hospitels" have a combined capacity of 3,756 beds for Covid patients. Currently 3,468 beds, or 98.36 per cent, are occupied while 288 beds are still free.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
