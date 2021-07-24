Flash flood risk as heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand, East

Isolated heavy rains will be likely in the upper North and the East, while heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the Northeast.

People in upper Thailand should beware of the severe conditions and possible flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to rise 2-3 metres high and more than three metres during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and small boats must keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-32°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 26-32°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-31°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 27-31°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 30-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 30-32°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department