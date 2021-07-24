Saturday, July 24, 2021

in-focus

Flash flood risk as heavy rains forecast for upper Thailand, East

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday that the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while an active low-pressure covers the coast of upper Vietnam and Gulf of Tonkin.

Isolated heavy rains will be likely in the upper North and the East, while heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the Northeast.

People in upper Thailand should beware of the severe conditions and possible flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to rise 2-3 metres high and more than three metres during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and small boats must keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-32°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 26-32°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-31°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 27-31°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 30-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 30-32°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Army to help arrange funerals of Covid-19 victims

Published : July 24, 2021

Patience has worn thin: Frustration mounts over vaccine holdouts

Published : July 24, 2021

GPO inks deal for 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Published : July 24, 2021

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

Published : July 23, 2021

Latest News

Army to help arrange funerals of Covid-19 victims

Published : July 24, 2021

Nationals Stephen Strasburg suffers another setback in recovery from nerve irritation

Published : July 24, 2021

After leaving ESPN, Maria Taylor joins NBC in time for the Olympics

Published : July 24, 2021

Suga’s govt faces its own Olympic event: tightrope walking

Published : July 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.