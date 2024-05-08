Bhutan Tourism: Mandatory visitor insurance lifted  

The main aim of this change is to enhance the experience of visitors to Bhutan by streamlining the travel procedures, making it easier for visitors to embark on their journey to experience the unique culture and breathtaking landscape of Bhutan.
The mandatory requirement of travel insurance for guests visiting Bhutan was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to cover unforeseen emergencies including medical expenses relating to the pandemic.
However, while travel insurance is no longer mandatory, it is recommended for guests to possess travel insurance as a precaution in case of unlikely emergencies associated with any international travel.
Travel insurance provides crucial coverage in case of unexpected emergencies that may arise during international travel. It will assist visitors in securing against a variety of potential risks including medical emergencies.