PLA Navy\'s third aircraft carrier ship successfully completes maiden voyage

The PLA Navy said in a brief news release that during the eight-day debut voyage that started on May 1, engineers and Navy sailors tested the vast vessel's propulsion and electric power systems, and have achieved their goals.

The Fujian has returned and berthed at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, a subsidiary of the State-owned conglomerate China State Shipbuilding Corp.

Next, hardware and software tests will take place on the carrier following the construction plan, the Navy said.

According to the PLA Navy, the new vessel had completed its mooring tests and equipment installation process before the first sea trial.