Myanmar rebel group control of town in Rakhine, denies targeting Rohingya people

Khine Thu Kha, a spokesman for the Arakan Army (AA), said its soldiers had taken Buthidaung near Myanmar's border with Bangladesh, marking another battlefield defeat for the junta that is fighting opposition groups on multiple fronts.

"We have conquered all the bases in Buthidaung and also took over the town yesterday," Khine Thu Kha told Reuters by telephone.

Some Rohingya activists accuse the AA of targeting the community during the assault on Buthidaung and surrounding areas, forcing many of them to flee for safety.

"AA troops came into downtown, forced the people to leave their homes and started torching houses," Nay San Lwin, co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition advocacy group told Reuters, based on what he said were eyewitness accounts.

"While the town was burning, I spoke with several people I have known and trusted for years. They all testified that the arson attack was done by the AA."

Reuters could not independently verify the conflicting accounts. A junta spokesman did not respond to a call seeking comment.

Rohingya have faced persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar for decades. After escaping a military-led crackdown in 2017, nearly a million of them live crammed into refugee camps in Bangladesh's border district of Cox's Bazar.