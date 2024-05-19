Vietnam National Assembly to begin election process for Chairman and President

The 15th National Assembly (NA) will begin the process of electing the NA Chairman and State President on Monday, said NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong.
The Party Central Committee has nominated General To Lam, a Politburo and Minister of Public Security Member, to be the President of Vietnam.
General To Lam, who was born on July 10, 1957, in Hung Yen Province, joined the People's Public Security Force in 1974. In 2016, he was elected as a member of the Politburo while serving as Minister of Public Security, a position he still holds.
TranThanh Man, a Politburo and NA Permanent Vice Chairman member is expected to be the NA Chairman.
Man, aged 62, has been a Politburo member since 2021 and was previously Chairman of the People's Committee and then Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho Mekong Delta.
Before being elected as the 15th NA Vice Chairman in 2021, he was President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.
At a press conference on Sunday, NA General Secretary Cường stressed that one of the Party's leadership tasks was nominating, introducing officials, electing and appointing them to positions in State agencies and socio-political organisations.
“According to the scheduled programme of the seventh session, late Monday morning, the 15th NA will begin the process and by Wednesday, the personnel work will be completed. The NA elects the NA Chairman first, then elects the State President,” said Cuong.
He added that the designated competent authorities had not yet introduced a candidate for the Minister of Public Security, so the NA would not have this on their agenda.
According to regulations, the NA Chairman and the President will take an oath after being elected by the NA.
Cuong said the oath-taking ceremony would be shown as a live broadcast.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network