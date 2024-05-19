Vietnam National Assembly to begin election process for Chairman and President

The 15th National Assembly (NA) will begin the process of electing the NA Chairman and State President on Monday, said NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong.

The Party Central Committee has nominated General To Lam, a Politburo and Minister of Public Security Member, to be the President of Vietnam.

General To Lam, who was born on July 10, 1957, in Hung Yen Province, joined the People's Public Security Force in 1974. In 2016, he was elected as a member of the Politburo while serving as Minister of Public Security, a position he still holds.