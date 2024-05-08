Thais undeterred by record gold prices, demand remains strong

The report, released on Wednesday, shows that Thailand's demand for gold bar and coin investment increased by 10% year on year to 5.9 tonnes compared with the same period in 2023. Thailand's total consumer demand increased by 4% year on year, despite record high prices.

Thai gold prices rose higher than international rates thanks to the baht's continued depreciation in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, total gold demand globally, including over-the-counter purchases, increased 3% year on year to 1,238 tonnes, the strongest first quarter since 2016.

Global demand, excluding over the counter, fell 5% year on year to 1,102 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024.

Shaokai Fan, the WGC's head for Asia-Pacific (ex-China) and global head for central banks, stated that despite gold prices reaching all-time highs in the first quarter of 2024, which impacted the gold-jewellery market, total consumer demand in Thailand increased.

"We saw a drop in demand for gold jewellery in Thailand as prices began to rise in March. This also resulted in a significant increase in recycling activity," he explained.

According to the report, global jewellery demand remained resilient despite record-high prices, falling only 2% year over year. Demand in Asia offset declines in both Europe and North America.