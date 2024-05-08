Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report

Around 82,500 residents in Seoul have wealth over $1 million as of December 2023, according to the “2024 World’s Wealthiest Cities” report issued by investment migration consultant Henry & Partners in collaboration with global data intelligence firm New World Wealth, Tuesday.

In the annual report, wealth refers to an individual’s liquid investable assets, comprising company holdings, cash holdings and debt-free residential property, Henry & Partners explained.

Seoul took the 19th spot on the millionaire residents list, following Houston, Texas, with 90,900 and Zurich with 88,400. Geneva and Dubai followed with 79,800 and 72,500 respectively.

In addition, 195 individuals held wealth over $100 million and 20 residents had wealth exceeding $1 billion in Seoul. The number of billionaires in Seoul was larger than Tokyo’s 14.