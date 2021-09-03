Floods damage over 20,000 rai of farmlands this year

Peeraphan Kothong, the ministry’s deputy spokesman, said according to the report covering damages incurred from July 5 to September 2:

• Farms in 11 provinces incurred damages worth 5.71 million in total and 1.6 million baht has been distributed among farmers. The provinces affected are Kamphaeng Phet, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Loei, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Prachinburi.

• Fisheries in seven provinces incurred 0.18 million baht worth of damage and farmers have been given the exact amount. Provinces affected are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Tak, Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Loei and Trang.

• Livestock farmers in Mae Hong Son and Nan provinces were affected and the ministry is in the process of surveying the damage.