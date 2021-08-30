Samut Prakan floods slowly recede after total inundation over weekend

The Department of Highways said that as of 9.30am, water levels on the Bang Na-Suvarnabhumi highway stood at 5 to 10 centimetres. Cars were able to drive down the highway and signs had been put up to assist the traffic.

According to Kom Chad Luek newspaper, water levels on Monday morning were about 30cm in some areas of the Bangpoo Industrial Estate. Many companies had to suspend work, and several used trucks to transport their workers out of danger. Though small cars could pass through some areas, flood levels were quite high in others.

On Sunday, Bangpoo Industrial Estate was under a metre of water, drowning many cars and motorcycles. People had to use paddle boats to get around, while many put sandbags in front of their homes to keep the water out.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Monday that floods had hit nine provinces and 316 households were affected.