Srettha tells disgruntled deputy finance minister to rethink decision to quit

Speaking about the development, Srettha said he had spoken to Kritsada and given him a day’s time to rethink the decision.

Srettha said that Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira had tried to call Kritsada, but the deputy minister, who is from the United Thai Nation Party, did not answer. Therefore, the prime minister had to reach out to the disgruntled deputy minister.

Kritsada said that the resignation letter was on its way, but the PM had advised him to reconsider his decision overnight.

Srettha said that Kritsada had laughed when told by the PM that he would not accept the letter now. Srettha said he considered Kritsada as his brother because he had known him for a long time.

The PM said that these were developments he wanted to avoid and emphasised the need for dialogue.

When asked about the reasons behind Kritsada's resignation, Srettha admitted, "It's probably about task division."