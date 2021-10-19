Bangkok sets up panel to support city reopening

The panel will be joined by representatives from each district office, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration Office and Airports of Thailand. It will also comprise of advisors from Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, Federation of Thai Industries, Thai Hotels Association and Thai Retailer Association.

The panel will operate from a newly established command centre at Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.

The governor also said that Bangkok currently has 3,307 hotels that are certified under SHA (Safety and Health Administration) standard and 352 hotels that passed the SHA+ standard. These hotels will provide accommodation for foreign visitors while they are waiting for the RT-PCR test result.

“As for the vaccination rate in Bangkok, about 69.77 per cent of total population have been inoculated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. We believe that we will achieve the target of 70 per cent soon,” he added.