More students to be jabbed as Bangkok schools get ready to reopen in November

As for unvaccinated school personnel, Khachit said they will be receiving the Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail. He also pointed out that it is important for everybody receiving the jabs to pay close heed to guidelines and schools opening for the second semester should strictly follow all prevention measures.

“Teachers and parents should agree upon a new class schedule, while everybody in school should wear a face mask at all times and strictly practice social distancing. Only 25 students are allowed to be inside the class at any given time. All classrooms and common areas must be sterilised regularly, more hand-washing stations set up and there should be screening points at every entrance. Public health officers will also visit to assess the safety arrangements.

“All school personnel, teachers and students must be vaccinated, record their daily timeline and undergo random tests,” he said.

Khachit added that all establishments within a 10-metre range of schools should be Covid-proof. Any student or school personnel suspected of infection should be isolated and the 1646 hotline called immediately.