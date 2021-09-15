Thai health dept eyes reopening day schools in sandbox setting

Director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said on Tuesday that the department had launched the campaign for on-site classes at boarding schools.

In line with the project, schools set up a separate screening, quarantine and safe or green zones. This project was deemed successful despite some infections via contact with outsiders.

The department has set up an additional seven measures for schools to follow over and above the six main measures (DMHT-RC) and six side measures (SSET-CQ) that are already in place.

The seven new measures are:

• Schools must assess themselves via the Thai Stop COVID Plus and MOECOVID websites

• Hold activities in small groups and stick within these groups

• Ensure food is nutritious and prepared in a hygienic manner

• Ensure all areas are well ventilated

• Set up an isolation zone if there are patients

• Set up a sealed route for travel

• Create a school pass for students, teachers and staff that carries all risk assessment data such as up-to-date test results, vaccination records and infection history.