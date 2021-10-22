Fri, October 22, 2021

in-focus

No curfew after Oct 31 in Bangkok, other tourist provinces

Curfew will be lifted in 17 provinces, including Bangkok, from October 31 ahead of the November 1 opening.

The order, signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, was published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday. 

According to the order, curfew will end at 11pm on October 31 in provinces that are under maximum and strict control but are popular among tourists. 

Since October 16, an 11pm-3am curfew has been imposed on maximum and strict-control provinces, though it will be lifted in some tourist attractions in 17 provinces, namely: 
• Bangkok
• Krabi
• Chonburi (Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Sri Racha, Koh Sichang districts)
• Chiang Mai (Muang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim and Mae Taeng districts)
• Trat (Koh Chang)
• Buri Ram (Muang district)
• Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Khae)
• Phang Nga
• Phetchaburi (Cha-am) 
• Phuket
• Ranong (Koh Payam)
• Rayong (Koh Samet)
• Loei (Chiang Khan)
• Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport)
• Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao)
• Nong Khai (Muang, Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai and Tha Bo)
• Udon Thani (Muang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yoong, Nong Han and Prachak Silapakhom districts)

Public gatherings in reopening zones will be capped at 500. Entertainment venues like pubs, bars and karaoke outlets will remain closed, though operators have been told they can start making preparations to reopen soon.

