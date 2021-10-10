Opening of Suvarnabhumi’s new terminal postponed to Oct 2022

He said the terminal is fully built, but its system needs to be tested further as the number of passengers is still low.

“The airport’s expenses will hit 1 billion baht within three months once SAT 1 opens as its monthly operation costs stand at about 336 million baht,” he said. “Meanwhile, there are 40 or 50 aircraft parked near the new terminal as the tourism industry has not recovered yet.”

He said when SAT 1 opens next year, the aircraft parked nearby can be moved to the taxiway of the third runway, which should be built by then.

