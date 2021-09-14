Tuesday, September 14, 2021

business

Name change for company linking three airports with high-speed railway

The Eastern High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Co Ltd has changed its name to “Asia Era One”, pushing high-speed train routes connecting the three major airports.

Company president Sarit Jinsit said on Monday that the name change is a bid to reinforce the readiness of the railway project. The company is moving forward with the project to connect the three airports, Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao, with high-speed trains.

The project is established under the concept of “reimagining horizons” to elevate the travel experience with modern rail transportation, and to develop the country’s transportation service to become a world-class travel hub with international standards, he said.

“The name Asia Era One is in line with the company's vision of being the central hub of Asia to connect people and nations for the brighter future. Meanwhile, the name also resonates with Erawan elephant, the vehicle of god Indra, which is a symbol of strength, good deeds and fertility. The company's aim is to bring pride to the country with its elevated international standards,” said Sarit.

Published : September 14, 2021

