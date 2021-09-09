Always avoid the 3Ps of business taboos, Chula marketing guru warns

Thailand has been hit by four waves of the outbreak, and the business community has reacted to each differently.

Many businesspeople saw the first wave as a “challenge” and saw new opportunities or creative channels. However, when the second wave hit, many went into “panic” initially but marched on after accepting the situation.

However, when they began to break into a “cold sweat” when the third wave arrived. Money began running out and they did not know what to do next. Before they could find a solution, the fourth wave hit heavily and swiftly, with several entrepreneurs feeling too “exhausted” to continue and many “raising the white flag” and closing their businesses permanently.

“We’ve surfed four waves and must not run out of energy. Let’s keep going. Hold on a little longer, and look at the countries where the pandemic has begun to subside and you’ll see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Asst Prof Dr Ake Pattaratanakun, vice president of Corporate Communications, Brand Management and Alumni Relations at Chulalongkorn University. He was speaking at the “Biz Genius” radio show broadcast on 101.5FM recently on the subject “What businesses should not do during the fourth wave of Covid-19”.

In a sluggish economy, businesses usually need to invest more and devise different competitive strategies that often turn out to be a trap, leading their business into an abyss. Ake, therefore, pointed out the “3Ps” that entrepreneurs should avoid if they want to sail through the fourth wave of the Covid-19 crisis.