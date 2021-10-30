Suvarnabhumi Airport gets ready for Thailand’s Nov 1 opening

“We expect Suvarnabhumi airport to welcome 440 commercial flights on November 1; 230 of which are local flights, 110 international and 110 cargo flights,” AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Friday.

“These flights will bring in some 30,000 passengers, which is about 30 per cent of airport’s capacity. Of them, 23,000 will be domestic passengers and 7,000 foreign visitors.”

Nitinai further added that AOT has installed 196 CUSS (common use self-service) and 46 CUBD (common use bag drop) kiosks at Suvarnabhumi Airport, which comply with standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“These kiosks will be available at check-in rows B through U of the passenger terminal,” he said. “They will help speed up the check-in process, while passengers can also check in via the application six to 12 hours before departure [depending on the airline’s criteria]. After passengers finish checking in at CUSS kiosks, they can proceed to load their luggage at the CUBD kiosks immediately.

“Both CUSS and CUBD kiosks are using contactless technology to reduce the chance of virus spreading via contact surfaces,” he added.