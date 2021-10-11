Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

AOT sets aside THB3 billion to develop area near Suvarnabhumi Airport

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has earmarked 3 billion baht for developing areas near Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport for commercial use.

This decision was made after the Treasury Department extended AOT’s lease for the land by another 30 years until September 29, 2051.

“Private firms have offered to co-invest in 68 projects and we will finish considering the offers within this month,” AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Monday. “Only a few projects will be selected as AOT has earmarked 1.9 billion baht for construction and 1.1 billion baht for other infrastructure. The total investment value of areas around the airport should not exceed 3 billion baht.”

The 723-rai Siwaree Noi plot near Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district will be the first to be developed. AOT plans to build a wholesale market for agricultural products in this area, and later upgrade it into a quality-control centre for agricultural exports to support its affiliate AOT TAFA Operator Ltd.

“AOT is also negotiating with Thai VietJet Air, which is interested in building a crew-training centre near the airport,” Nitinai added. “The airline is asking for 40 to 50 rai, which can be allotted immediately as this centre will directly support AOT’s main business.”

Nitinai went on to say that there is about 1,470 rai of open land available around Suvarnabhumi Airport, though half of it has been devoted to bicycle tracks, leaving about 700 rai for commercial development.

“We are looking for co-investors to build gas station, auto service centre, hotel and community mall,” he said. “We expect these businesses to boost AOT’s income from non-aero businesses to 50 per cent from the current 43 per cent.”

 

Related Stories

Opening of Suvarnabhumi’s new terminal postponed to Oct 2022

Suvarnabhumi to go digital next month as AOT works on upgrading six airports

AOT diversifies into agricultural certification for export

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Rice Growers Association urges govt to reveal 1st installment price forthwith

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.