AOT sets aside THB3 billion to develop area near Suvarnabhumi Airport

This decision was made after the Treasury Department extended AOT’s lease for the land by another 30 years until September 29, 2051.

“Private firms have offered to co-invest in 68 projects and we will finish considering the offers within this month,” AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Monday. “Only a few projects will be selected as AOT has earmarked 1.9 billion baht for construction and 1.1 billion baht for other infrastructure. The total investment value of areas around the airport should not exceed 3 billion baht.”

The 723-rai Siwaree Noi plot near Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district will be the first to be developed. AOT plans to build a wholesale market for agricultural products in this area, and later upgrade it into a quality-control centre for agricultural exports to support its affiliate AOT TAFA Operator Ltd.