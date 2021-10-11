AOT sets aside THB3 billion to develop area near Suvarnabhumi Airport

This decision was made after the Treasury Department extended AOT’s lease for the land by another 30 years until September 29, 2051.
“Private firms have offered to co-invest in 68 projects and we will finish considering the offers within this month,” AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Monday. “Only a few projects will be selected as AOT has earmarked 1.9 billion baht for construction and 1.1 billion baht for other infrastructure. The total investment value of areas around the airport should not exceed 3 billion baht.”
The 723-rai Siwaree Noi plot near Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district will be the first to be developed. AOT plans to build a wholesale market for agricultural products in this area, and later upgrade it into a quality-control centre for agricultural exports to support its affiliate AOT TAFA Operator Ltd.
“AOT is also negotiating with Thai VietJet Air, which is interested in building a crew-training centre near the airport,” Nitinai added. “The airline is asking for 40 to 50 rai, which can be allotted immediately as this centre will directly support AOT’s main business.”
Nitinai went on to say that there is about 1,470 rai of open land available around Suvarnabhumi Airport, though half of it has been devoted to bicycle tracks, leaving about 700 rai for commercial development.
“We are looking for co-investors to build gas station, auto service centre, hotel and community mall,” he said. “We expect these businesses to boost AOT’s income from non-aero businesses to 50 per cent from the current 43 per cent.”
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
