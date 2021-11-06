10 tourists test positive in first 4 days of Thailand’s reopening

Under the plan, visitors travelling by air from 63 low-risk countries do not have to quarantine provided they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before flying and can produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before boarding the flight.

“So far, 10 foreign visitors have tested positive upon arrival, or 0.075 per cent of all visitors,” said Dr Sumanee Watcharasin, director of DDC’s Risk Communication and Health Behaviour Development Office. “Most of the arrivals were via Suvarnabhumi Airport, followed by Phuket and Samui airports.”