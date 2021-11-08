Over 20,000 tourists enter Thailand since Nov. 1, 15 tested positive

Under the reopening plan, visitors travelling by air from 63 countries that have a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

So far, 15 foreign visitors have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival, or 0.07 per cent of all visitors.

Most of the foreign tourists have entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12,978 people (5 tested positive), followed by Phuket Airport at 6,722 people (10 tested positive), Samui Airport at 309 people, and Chiang Mai Airport at 83 people.

The DDC also reported that the highest number of tourists landing in Thailand since it opened on November 1 hail from the United States (2,465) followed by Germany (2,334), the United Kingdom (1,376), Japan (1,258), South Korea (906), Russia (905), Switzerland (838), Sweden (724), France (695), and UAE (542).