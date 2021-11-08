Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Over 20,000 tourists enter Thailand since Nov. 1, 15 tested positive

Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported on Sunday that since Thailand has reopened 17 tourist provinces to vaccinated foreign visitors on November 1 until November 6, a total of 20,092 tourists have entered the country.

Under the reopening plan, visitors travelling by air from 63 countries that have a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

So far, 15 foreign visitors have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival, or 0.07 per cent of all visitors.
Most of the foreign tourists have entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12,978 people (5 tested positive), followed by Phuket Airport at 6,722 people (10 tested positive), Samui Airport at 309 people, and Chiang Mai Airport at 83 people.

The DDC also reported that the highest number of tourists landing in Thailand since it opened on November 1 hail from the United States (2,465) followed by Germany (2,334), the United Kingdom (1,376), Japan (1,258), South Korea (906), Russia (905), Switzerland (838), Sweden (724), France (695), and UAE (542).

Related Stories

10 tourists test positive in first 4 days of Thailand’s reopening

Over 2,400 visitors entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi on first day of reopening.

Suvarnabhumi Airport gets ready for Thailand’s Nov 1 opening

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.