Thais in eight African countries can return home starting Wednesday.

Returnees must register at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/regis/newvirus, and must undergo 14 days quarantine upon arrival.

The Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday that from December 1 Thailand will ban to visitors from eight African countries to prevent the spreading of a new, more easily transmissible Covid-19 variant being reported on November 24 in South Africa. The variant, named Omicron, has since been spotted in many countries including Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

The Ministry also said it would provide a chartered airplane of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET608, which departs from Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa at 0.10am and arrives in Bangkok at 1.10pm of the same day. The flight will be available every Wednesday throughout December (Dec 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29).

For more information, contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Pretoria at +27 (0) 829236179 or the Royal Thai Embassy in Maputo at +258 87 788 9902.

